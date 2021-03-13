Covid-19

Leitrim ranks best in national Covid figures

Despite national uncertainty due to the number of Covid cases appearing to stall, there remains good news for Co Leitrim.

The county ranks the best in the country for the number of cases in the past five days (just 1).

It has the lowest 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population at just 46.8 (national rate is 155.3).

And it has by far the lowest number of new cases in the past fortnight with less than 15.