UPDATE: Additional batches of chicken products recalled from Tesco stores due to Salmonella

Laois consumers are being advised that additional batches of a popular chicken product have been recalled due to the detection of Salmonella.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) says the implicated batches of SFC Chicken Poppets were sold in Tesco stores across Ireland.

"Further to the FSAI’s food alert 2021.20, and 2021.20 update 1, SFC is extending the recall of its Chicken Poppets to all batches with best before dates up to, and including, 30 June 2022, due to the detection of Salmonella," reads a notice published by the FSAI.

"Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in Tesco stores."

The latest alert was issued today, Monday, March 15 by the FSAI and applies specifically to SFC Chicken Poppets, originating in the United Kingdom, with best before dates up to, and including, 30 June 2022.

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batch.

Product

The Original SFC Chicken Poppets, pack size:190g; best before dates: up to, and including, 30 June 2022.

Country Of Origin: United Kingdom

People infected with Salmonella typically develop symptoms between 12 and 36 hours after infection, but this can range between 6 and 72 hours. The most common symptom is diarrhoea, which can sometimes be bloody.

Other symptoms may include fever, headache and abdominal cramps. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Diarrhoea can occasionally be severe enough to require hospital admission. The elderly, infants, and those with impaired immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.