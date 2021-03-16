Manorhamilton will stage its annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in a very different manner today due to the Covid 19 restrictions with the town’s normal St. Patrick’s Day Parade being replaced by a number of virtual online events organised by the Bee Park Community Centre, which will take place on its Facebook page.

Manorhamilton’s 2021 St. Patrick’s Day celebrations will kick off at 10am with a Virtual Walks of North Leitrim event, during which maps of different Walking Trails within a 5k radius will be posted on the Bee Park Community Centre’s Facebook page for all participants, who wish to go for a Walk.

The Virtual Walks event will be followed at 12 noon by a virtual Cookery Demonstration, which is being hosted by Michael Clancy of MC Catering and Cakes on the Bee Park Community Centre Facebook page.

The next Manorhamilton Virtual St. Patrick’s Day event this afternoon will be a Storytelling session presented by Tom Sigafoos at 2pm. It will be followed by an Irish Dancing/Kids Disco event that will be facilitated by Kathleen Taheny O’Hagan (Taheny Academy of Dancing).

Kinlough resident, and respected writer and poet, Monica Corish hosts a Virtual St. Patrick’s Day poetry event at 6pm. The Manorhamilton Virtual St. Patrick’s Day events will close at 8pm with a traditional music session featuring renowned Dervish’s flautist, Liam Kelly (Dromahair) and the popular Boardwell Family.

The Bee Park Community Centre invites everyone to participate in Manorhamilton’s Virtual St. Patrick’s Day events saying, “tune in to our Facebook @beeparkcommunity this St. Patrick's Day for a full day’s entertainment to suit young and old.”