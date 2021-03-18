Carrick Medical Centre to get just 80 Covid vaccines this week

Carrick Medical Centre has confirmed that it only going to get 80 vaccines for it's 75-79 age category for vaccination this week.

A spokesperson told leitrimobserver.ie " This will only provide vaccines for approximately 50% of this age group. This reflects what is happening with vaccine supplies nationwide. The only positive thing we can say, is that we now know a week in advance about the reduced numbers, so we can plan accordingly.

"We will be opening up our online booking service soon, so those in the 75-79 age group (or those looking after them at home) should keep an eye on our website (carrickmedicalcentre.com) and on our facebook page for the booking link."