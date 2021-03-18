Carrick Medical Centre to get just 80 Covid vaccines this week
Carrick Medical Centre has confirmed that it only going to get 80 vaccines for it's 75-79 age category for vaccination this week.
A spokesperson told leitrimobserver.ie " This will only provide vaccines for approximately 50% of this age group. This reflects what is happening with vaccine supplies nationwide. The only positive thing we can say, is that we now know a week in advance about the reduced numbers, so we can plan accordingly.
"We will be opening up our online booking service soon, so those in the 75-79 age group (or those looking after them at home) should keep an eye on our website (carrickmedicalcentre.com) and on our facebook page for the booking link."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on