41 people in Sligo Leitrim who have been approved for Home Care Support are still awaiting a service

Martin Kenny Sinn Fein TD for Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal, and North Roscommon described the news that 41 people in Sligo Leitrim who have been approved for Home Care Support but are still awaiting a service, as very worrying.

Deputy Kenny said "In reply to a parliamentary question the HSE have informed me that there are almost 200 people in the HSE CHO1 area that are not receiving a Home Care support service that they have been awarded and a further 68 people who have not received their full allotted hours. There are 41 people awaiting Home care support in Sligo Leitrim.

"The reason for this is because of a shortage of Home Care Support staff, I also believe that due to shortages of staff that Home Care Support staff who are doing tremendous work on the front line during this pandemic are finding it difficult to get cover to take annual leave or even sick leave. Some families are left to their own devices with no cover being provided so that staff can take leave.

"This is a very worrying development and it needs to be addressed by the HSE and the Minister for Health. The HSE claims to be doing a rolling recruitment programme for Health Care Support Assistants, This campaign needs to be expedited and staff recruited immediately."