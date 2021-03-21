Letters to the editor - Sinn Fein: Supporting closed churches and open banks

Dear Editor,

I find it hard to believe that Martin Kenny TD would feel it was wrong for the Bishops to ask the people of the country to contact their public representatives, about the outrageous and unscientific reasons used to keep the churches closed for public ceremonies and which allows only 10 people to attend funerals.



To decide that only ten people be allowed to attend a funeral, regardless of the size of the church or cathedral, is either an act of contempt for the people or, a form of ignorance with the inability of putting together a working plan based on science.

This penal restriction imposed on religion and the people of Ireland goes totally against our constitution and the wishes of the majority of the people.

It’s interesting that Martin Kenny should question the Bishops, the leaders of the Catholic Church in such a manner while at the same time trying to stop Bank of Ireland closing some of their branches.



This is the bank that Sinn Fein rightly condemns for not paying their share to the economy of our country. They are also the bank that have evicted many families from their homes and also sold off other customer's debt to vulture funds at a fraction of its value. They have also charged huge fees and charges to businesses and ordinary customers for years.

Why are Sinn Fein so adamant that they stay? Where was their outcry when they replaced staff with machines and yet continued to charge exorbitant fees? Do Sinn Fein believe the Irish people are slaves that we cannot live without a business that has been fleecing the people for years?



The people of Ireland are regarded all over the world as great innovators, yet Sinn Fein seem to be of the impression we cannot survive without an organisation such as Bank of Ireland that shows very little respect or loyalty to its customers.

Why don't Sinn Fein use these closures as an opportunity to build up organisations like the Credit Unions and An Post? The framework is already there, it would take very little to offer a service that could easily surpass what is offered by BOI or any of the banks for that matter. Most of the upgrading needed would be online.



It could also be a means of reopening many of the post offices that have been closed over the last number of years. The government could then offer incentives to businesses and private customers to bank with, either of these alternative financial groups, who would contribute more to the economy both financially and socially than any of the banks.

There are so many opportunities that should be pursued from this move. To try and hold onto a business that shows very little regard for its customers is both humiliating and foolish.

It is hardly any wonder that Sinn Fein supports having our churches closed when this is what they want for the Irish people.

Regards,

Bernie O Hara

Dromahair

Co Leitrim