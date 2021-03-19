Win a €25,000 Dream Wedding Day Package with Lough Rynn Castle Estates and Garden and Leitrim GAA

It’s a fairy tale dream of many to get married in a Castle, and for one lucky couple this dream could be made a reality, by simply entering a competition.

If you have put your wedding plans on hold due to the pandemic, or maybe you are recently engaged, then here’s a competition worth entering.

Leitrim GAA in partnership with the luxurious Lough Rynn Castle Estate and Gardens, are offering a lucky couple the opportunity to Win a Dream Wedding, valued at €25,000 for 150 guests.

There is a ticket price of €22.50 for an early bird purchase with multiple ticket purchases priced at €20.00 each.

The dream prize covers everything you would want for that perfect day:

- Arrival Drinks and Canapé Reception for all your guests

- An exquisite 6 Course Meal

- Wine served though out the meal

- An Evening Buffet

- Room décor – including pipe draping, fairy lights and chair covers

- Wedding Suite plus 10 deluxe bedrooms for bridal party and / or family

- Full access to the Lough Rynn Estate & Walled Gardens for Photography

Simply enter at winawedding.ie with the first 1,000 tickets offered at €22.50 each. Tickets can be purchased for yourself or as a gift.



Chairman of Leitrim GAA, Enda Stenson says “we are delighted to partner up with the beautiful Lough Rynn Castle.

“It is one of the leading wedding venues in the country, and we are thrilled with Lough Rynn’s support to Leitrim GAA. It’s an amazing prize for some lucky couple to win, I’ve been to weddings there myself, and it’s a super venue, the service is always top class, and the grounds and walled gardens are spectacular for wedding pictures. This is a hugely positive initiative given the difficult year we have all had”



Speaking to Lough Rynn Castle’s General Manager Ciaran Reidy, “We have always been loyal supporters of our local GAA community, and we are extremely proud to support Leitrim GAA through this campaign, which will benefit the overall development of county Leitrim GAA.

For the prize winners, they certainly are in for a treat; we will ensure they have the most wonderful wedding day experience.

This competition is open to everyone, we are particularly mindful of all those who have been unable to hold the wedding of their dreams due to restrictions and who have a wish to celebrate their union with wider family and friends at a later stage , where this prize is ideally suited to them also. We are extremely excited about this partnership. The tickets can be also purchased as a gift and the prize is valid up to January 2025.”

“Lough Rynn Castle Estate & Gardens have a dedicated Wedding Team available 7 days a week, and look forward to working with the winning couple in putting their dream plan together.

The wedding prize is valid until January 2025, with an option to extend to January 2026.

To enter the draw, tickets can be purchased at winaWedding.ie, so hurry as the first 1,000 tickets are being sold at an Early Bird price of €22.50 with total tickets limited to 4995.

The Draw is scheduled to take place on July 3rd and is being run by Cairde Liatroma on behalf of Leitrim GAA.