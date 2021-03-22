Sligo/Leitrim gardaí 'rock their socks' in honour of World Down Syndrome Day!

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Rock your Socks day for World Down Syndrome Day

The Sligo Leitrim Division of the gardaí were certainly sporting some eye-catching foot fashion yesterday, Sunday, as they helped to mark World Down Syndrome Day on March 21.

Well done to everyone who 'rocked their socks' to raise awareness yesterday!

Posted by Garda Síochána Sligo/Leitrim on  Sunday, March 21, 2021