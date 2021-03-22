Sligo/Leitrim gardaí 'rock their socks' in honour of World Down Syndrome Day!
The Sligo Leitrim Division of the gardaí were certainly sporting some eye-catching foot fashion yesterday, Sunday, as they helped to mark World Down Syndrome Day on March 21.
Well done to everyone who 'rocked their socks' to raise awareness yesterday!
World Down Syndrome Day – Sunday 21st March 2021 An Garda Síochána Sligo/Leitrim Division are proud to join Down...Posted by Garda Síochána Sligo/Leitrim on Sunday, March 21, 2021
