Leitrim sees another reduction in Covid cases

Leitrim has recorded no new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on March 21.

The county has recorded 11 cases in the last 14 days down from the weekend's figure of 12. This equates to a 34.3 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

The country is the only one in the country with a zero five-day moving average.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - less than five new cases with an incidence rate of 85.3 and 65 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 9 new cases, an incidence rate of 201 and 320 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - less than five new cases, an incidence rate of 156.5, and 101 cases.

In Sligo there are less than five new cases, an incidence rate of 88.5 and 58 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were less than five new cases recorded today giving it a 424.6 incidence rate, the second highest in the country and a total of 311 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7 day incidence is 79.9 while the 5-day moving average is 580.

Locally the five day moving average is as follows:

Leitrim - 0;

Cavan - 5;

Donegal - 25;

Roscommon - 9;

Sligo - 5;

Longford - 8.