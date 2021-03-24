Leitrim's River Bonet water quality 'good' but not 'pristine'

Studies carried out by Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) scientists has found the Upper River Bonet water quality to be “good” but not “pristine,” which it should be.

In a River Bonet water quality report, LAWPRO Community Water Officer, Karen Kennedy says “the Upper Bonet is a river that should have pristine (high status water) quality but currently has good water quality.

“A community meeting was held (in Manorhamilton’s Bee Park Community Centre) at the end of 2019 and the farmers meeting was held via Zoom at the end of 2020 because of Covid-19 restrictions.

“The scientists have started assessments on the river and have found very little pollution so far, but additional work is needed to identify the pressures causing the deterioration. Further scientific assessment work will continue during 2021. There is a very fine line between High and Good status water quality” Ms. Kennedy added.

She also sated “since the (2019) public meeting the work of the Local Authority Waters Programme (LAWPRO) within the Upper Bonet River Priority Area for Action has continued.

“A team of dedicated Catchment Scientists have been investigating and assessing water quality within the catchment to identify the main issues (often referred to as pressures) that need to be addressed.

“(The) LAWPRO’s website is currently being updated and more detailed information will be posted as the work progresses, please see: http://watersandcommunities.ie/ Thank you for your continued interest in the programme” Karen remarked addressing all who are interested in ensuring the local Bonet river has a high water quality.

She also added “the work of LAWPRO’s Catchment Assessment Team within the area continues. As you are aware, this work is led by a team of catchment scientists who assess water bodies within the (river) PAA (Priority Area for Action) and identify the main pressures in the waterbody.”

Karen Kennedy is the Local Authority Waters Programme Community Water Officer, covering Leitrim, Sligo, and Longford. Karen’s phone number is 085-8085495 and her email is kkennedy@lwaters.ie.