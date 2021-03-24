Illegal drug use widespread in Donegal but young people oblivious to consequences of conviction

The number of people before south Donegal courts on drugs-related charges is steadily rising, with 11 cases at a single sitting in Donegal Town.

For a relatively small district court in rural Ireland, this is exceptionally high.

Monday’s sitting saw cases ranging from possession of cannabis and cocaine for personal use, to possession of amphetamine for sale or supply. Of the 11 cases, one was for drug driving, three were for possession of cocaine and six were for possession of cannabis. The other case related to possession of amphetamine and cannabis for sale or supply.

The value of the drugs that were deemed to be for personal use ranged from €5 to €840.

Addiction counsellor Martin McFadden has expressed concern about how ‘normal’ the use of drugs has become.

“When we were growing up, if you didn’t drink you stood out, there was something wrong with you,” he said. “It is very similar for young people now. If they are not using, there is a perception that there is something wrong with them.”

Consequences

Mr McFadden also noticed in the course of his work that many young people were not joining the dots between social use and the consequences of a drug conviction.

“The legal side doesn’t seem to be bothering them,” he said.

“A lot of them that are using recreationally are being forced into dealing a bit to feed the habit.

“Your future CV is going to be impacted if you get a conviction. I do advise clients coming to me of the severity of what a charge may result in, the impact on jobs and on travel to places like Australia and the US.

“Those are the things they don’t comprehend when they use. The seriousness of getting caught is not hitting home until it happens.”

The counsellor is also witnessing the effects of living for the last year with the coronavirus pandemic.

For many young people in particular, boredom has become a big issue.

“They use drugs because it is the only recreation they have,” said Mr McFadden.

“You can tell them to go or for a walk or do a 5k. But this is their way to have a bit of socialisation. The young people have really picked up on the drug trend during the pandemic.”

Drug use is not the only unhealthy habit that has become more prevalent among our youth during the coronavirus crisis.

“Gambling for young people has gone through the roof,” said Mr McFadden. “They have time, they are bored and they have technology.”

Pandemic

In terms of the impact of the pandemic on addiction prevalence, young people are certainly not alone.

People of all ages in all walks of life whose structures and accountability markers have dissolved around them are struggling to rein in addiction behaviour.

“There has been a massive shift,” said the counsellor. “The glass of wine has turned into a bottle of wine, the €5 yankee has turned into a €150 bet. People are out of their routine, they don’t have to get up for work, and so these behaviours can develop.”

Mr McFadden has walked the road of addiction and recovery himself, and he understands dependency better than most.

“To address addiction, you have to address the reason behind the behaviour,” he said.

“A lot of people are out of their routines, out of their usual habits and they are struggling to deal with it. They are reaching for whatever they can. It is a crutch, a coping mechanism. Some will use food, some will use drink; for some it’s a drug, for others it's a cream bun.

“Everybody is trying to manage in the best way they can and unfortunately a lot of young people are getting caught up more so than they were before. Normally they would have a lot more going on.”

Mr McFadden said that the recent major haul of cocaine in Milford showed the extent of the problem. And he finds the lack of reaction particularly worrying.

“I am quite frustrated that there is not more talk about it in terms of the authorities,” he said.

“It is almost as if it is not happening.”

Indeed, the lack of serious engagement from authorities with Ireland’s addiction problem has been highlighted by Mr McFadden on a number of occasions.

“There is a blind eye being turned towards this,” he said.

“Somebody being penalised for personal use, like those young kids, needs personal development and awareness, not punishment.

“But it is easier to look away than to look at the problem. We still look down on drugs and all those things as being a personal choice. There is a degree of choice but when people aren’t being educated it is not an informed choice. Peer pressure kicks in.

“Our young people are not getting that grounding that they need.”

So what is the answer?

“I don’t know,” said Mr McFadden. “But there definitely needs to be some sort of programme that works.

“I am not saying people should get off scot free. But we have to ask the question, ‘Why are they doing it?’

“When you put the person into context, the behaviour makes more sense, and that is what needs to be addressed.”