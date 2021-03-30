Leitrim woman's input into new book 'Women and the Decade of Commemorations'

Local woman and Lurganboy native, Donna Gilligan has made an important input to a new book “Women and the Decade of Commemorations,” which marks major revolutionary Irish events that took place a century ago between 1912 and 1922.

The highly talented and widely experienced Donna is a curator, heritage educator, museum archaeologist, and material cultural historian. She has written a chapter in “Women and the Decade of Commemorations,” which is an authoritative book on the leading ladies who fought Irish women’s rights, just prior to the establishment of the new Irish Free State.

Regarding this new publication Ms. Gilligan says “when women are erased from history, what are we left with? I’m delighted to be part of a new book that redresses the gender balance of historical events between 1912 and 1922 and explores the stories of the women excluded and forgotten from historical discussion.”

The launch of the “Women and the Decade of Commemorations” took place online on Monday night, March 22 and was hosted by Maynooth University. The editor of the “Women and the Decade of Commemorations” Oona Frawley, University of Indiana Press officiated at the launch event.

Donna Gilligan, as a contributor to “Women and the Decade of Commemorations” was part of a discussion panel at its launch, which she says explores “the fight for the female vote” over a century ago.

The other 14 eminent contributors to the book are Mary McAulliffe, Diane Urquhart, Laura McAtackney, Dianne Hall, Síobhra Aiken, Finnuala Walsh, Margaret Ward, Eve Morrison, Roisín Higgins, Maeve Casserly, Brenda O’Connell, Sínead Kennedy, Eli Davies. and Linda Connolly.

The renowned contributors to “Women and the Decade of Commemorations” explain that this book attempts to redress the failure of an Irish government expert group, tasked with marking properly an important historical period, to recognise the massive role women played in it a century ago.

“Between 1912 and 1922, Ireland experienced sweeping social and political change, including the Easter Rising, World War I, the Irish Civil War, the fight for Irish women’s suffrage, the founding of the Abbey Theatre, and the passage of the Home Rule Bill.

“In preparation for the centennial of this epic decade, the Irish government formed a group of experts to oversee the ways in which the country would remember this monumental time. Unfortunately, the group was formed with no attempt at gender balance.

“Women and the Decade of Commemorations,” edited by Oona Frawley, highlights not only the responsibilities of Irish women, past and present, but it also privileges women’s scholarship in an attempt to redress what has been a long-standing imbalance.”

If you wish to buy a copy of “Women and the Decade of Commemorations,” a 30% price reduction is available from Combined Academic Publishers (combinedacademic.co.uk) by using the code CSV21WDC (₤19 plus postage/shipping is the reduced price).