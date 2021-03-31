Online Holy Week Ceremonies for Leitrim people

The Cloonclare/Killasnett (Manorhamilton, Glencar & Mullies) Parish will be presenting its Holy Week Ceremonies on Churchtv.ie (St. Clare’s Web-cam) and on the Cloonclare/Killasnett Facebook Page (St. Osnat’s) this week due to the Covid-19 restrictions, as has happening for quite some time now.

Mass is being celebrated in St. Clare’s Church at 10am on Wednesday (with the recitation of the Rosary beforehand at 9.35am).

On Wednesday, March 31 there will be a Penitential Service at 8pm followed by Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament.

On Holy Thursday, April 1, Mass of the Lord’s Supper will be celebrated at 8pm followed by Private Prayer from 9pm to 11pm.

On Good Friday, April 2, the Stations of the Cross take place at 11am with the Celebration of The Lord’s Passion starting at 3pm.

On Holy Saturday, April 3, the Office of Readings and Morning Prayer takes place at 10am and will be followed by the Rosary of Our Lady of Sorrows. The Easter Vigil Mass on Saturday night will be celebrated at 9pm (preceded by the Blessing of the Fire outside at 8.45pm).

On Easter Sunday morning, April 4, Mass in St. Osnat’s Glencar will be celebrated at 10am and in St. Clare’s Manorhamilton at 11.30am.

The Cloonclare/Killasnett Parish priests, Fr. John Gilhooly PP and Fr. Samuel Kure CC wish all parishioners a very happy Easter and God’s Blessing.