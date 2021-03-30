Leitrim lights up in support of Organ Donor Awareness Week

The Irish Kidney Association has welcomed Leitrim County Council's support of the Organ Donor Awareness Week 2021 which is lighting up two public buildings in Green in support of the life saving awareness campaign.

Green is the internationally recognised colour which celebrates organ donation for transplantation.

From dusk to dawn throughout Organ Donor Awareness Week which runs from March 27 - April 3, Aras an Chontae Council Building and the Bush Hotel, Carrick- on-Shannon will be lit up in Green. The Leitrim public sites are among 70 buildings throughout the country lighting up in green for the week-long campaign demonstrating solidarity in support of organ donation and giving hope to people awaiting life saving transplants as well as honouring organ donor families.

The organ donor awareness campaign poster includes Cathriona Charles from Mohill, Co Leitrim who this year celebrates the 30th anniversary of her kidney transplant (she is featured on the second row of the poster - far right). She is among 32 transplant recipients, including heart, lung, liver, kidney and pancreas, who between them are enjoying over 400 years of extra life thanks to organ donation.

This year’s Organ Donor Awareness Week campaign is built around the theme #Life is a Gift Pass it On and Share your Wishes. The key message is that the public can play their part in supporting organ donation for transplantation by ensuring that their families know their wishes i.e. have the conversation #have the chat The words #Life is a Gift, Pass it On represent the transient beauty of the ‘gift of life’ underpinned by the selfless generosity of the human spirit. Share Your Wishes represents the importance of discussion with loved ones about organ donation and sharing your wishes is the cornerstone of the campaign.

For three weeks leading up to and including Organ Donor Awareness Week, Adshel poster sites, located in 30 shopping centres around the country, displayed the campaign poster.

A full list of Adshel poster sites and public sites which are lit up in green for the campaign are available on the Irish Kidney Association website www.ika.ie/donorweek2021.

This page also contains a range of materials for social media and education packs.

All campaign posters which feature photos of 32 grateful transplant recipients are available in English, Irish and Polish and digital copies can be downloaded from the IKA’s website www.ika.ie/donorweek2021 and have been distributed to 1,850 pharmacies in Ireland.

Individuals who wish to support organ donation are encouraged to keep the reminders of their decision available by carrying the organ donor card, permitting Code 115 to be included on their driver’s licence and having the ‘digital organ donor card’ APP on their smartphone.

Organ Donor Cards can be obtained by phoning the Irish Kidney Association on 01 6205306 or Free text the word DONOR to 50050.

You can also visit the website www.ika.ie/ get-a-donor-card or download a free ‘digital organ donor card’ APP to your phone.