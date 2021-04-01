Carrick-on-Shannon Medical Centre continues vaccination programme this week

The Carrick-on-Shannon Medical Centre will be giving the 80-85 age group of their patients their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine this week. These patients already have an appointment, and do not need to book in again.

They will also be vaccinating the remaining people in the 75-80 age group, ie. those who did not get vaccinated on the 26th March. The Medical Centre staff are asking that booking should be done online where possible, via a link on their Facebook page or website www.carrickmedicalcentre.com.

The Carrick-on-Shannon Medical Centre will also be vaccinating patients in the 70-75 age group, but note "as it stands, we will not have enough vaccines for the entire age group to be vaccinated. These available appointments will also be bookable online, via a link on their Facebook page or via our website www.carrickmedicalcentre.com.

They hope to have these vaccine appointments available for booking by this weekend and early next week.