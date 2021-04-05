Minister Harris needs to follow through on commitment to progress Cavan Institute plans

"It is unacceptable that the Cavan Institute has remained on the building list in excess of eight years now with very little progress achieved to date."

That's according to Fianna Fáil TD for Cavan-Monaghan and North Meath, Niamh Smyth.

Deputy Smyth, who recently wrote to the Minister for Further and Higher Education, commented, ''Both the principal and deputy principal at Cavan Institute have been relentless in their efforts to attract students, to provide a broad spectrum of courses and to provide a positive learning experience for all those who attend.

''Minister Harris recently took part in a virtual tour of the facility which is home to over 1,000 students from Cavan, Monaghan and other surrounding counties. They deliver over 60 full time courses each year and its diverse and imaginative courses serve a wide cohort of students with outreach programmes from other Higher Education colleges supplementing and developing its broad curriculum. Some students use it as a ‘Gap Year’ experience and foundation builder before advancing and commencing onto 3rd level colleges.

''Cavan Institute is on the building list with the Department for more than seven years without any progress. Its present building is inadequate for the innovative thinking and planning that future education and training requires. Prospective employers particularly in the trades would applaud and welcome the expansion of a FET Hub on the Campus.

''I have called on the Minister to initiate this much needed development and set the tracks in motion for the future growth and evolution of Cavan Institute. Having raised this issue with the Minister, I understand that he fully appreciates the need to progress this project and I look forward to hearing as to when we can expect this project to advance,’’ she concluded.