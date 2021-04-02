Two women charged for Health Act breaches at Dublin Airport

An Garda Siochana were called to an incident in Dublin Airport this afternoo, Friday, April 2, by the State Liaison officer.

Gardaí implemented the 4Es approach – engaging, explaining, and encouraging with enforcement a last resort.

After failing to comply with Gardaí two women, aged in their 30s, were arrested for breaches of the Health Act and taken to Ballymun Garda Station.

Both women have since been charged. They are due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court 2, tomorrow, Saturday,at 10.30am.

No further information is available.