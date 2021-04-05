Stole alloy wheels from rear of garage

A man who stole a number of alloy wheels and a vehicle sump in Boyle was convicted of the offences at Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

Jason Sweeney, 1 Woodview, Dalton Terrace, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon pleaded guilty to stealing three alloy wheels, value €50, and a vehicle sump, value €25, property of Daniel Geelan at Greatmeadow, Boyle on August 29, 2020. He also pleaded guilty to, on the same date at Ross Lane, Boyle, stealing ten alloy wheels, value €200, property of Thomas Sheerin.

The defendant made full admissions when questioned and all the property was recovered and returned to the owners.

The court heard he has previous convictions from Swindon Magistrates Court in 2018 for theft, from Sligo District Court in 2016 for a public order offence, from Tuam District Court in 2016 for road traffic matters, and from Castlebar District Court in 2015 for theft for which he was sentenced to 28 days in prison.

Solicitor John Anderson said his client is 24 and married with two children. He thought the items were discarded as they had been left outside, but now knows they were not.

Judge Kevin Kilrane remanded the defendant on continuing bail to April 20 next for €500 to be brought to court on that day.