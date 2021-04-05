A very cold Easter Monday ahead of us for Leitrim and surrounding counties

Easter Monday will be a cold day with brisk northerly winds feeding down some scattered wintry showers. Becoming drier into the afternoon with more in the way of sunny spells. Unseasonably cold with highest temperatures of just 4 to 6 degrees Celsius. There will be an added wind chill factor too in mostly fresh northerly winds.

TONIGHT

Mostly dry at first tonight with clear spells, however scattered wintry showers will continue to push down from the north. Very cold with frost in sheltered areas especially. Lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees Celsius, in a light to moderate northwest breeze.