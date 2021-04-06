April Step Challenge for North West Simon

For the month of April, people are being asked to walk 10,000 steps a day for 30 days to help raise vital funds and awareness for North West Simon Community.

The Simon Step Challenge asks people to track their daily steps using their favourite fitness app which you can link to the fundraising idonate platform.

Setup Guide

Go to https://www.idonate.ie/StepChallengeNWSimon

Then click 'Start your Mission' - you are now signed up and ready to fundraise. On the iDonate confirmation page, you can then connect to Pacer, Fitbit or Garmin to automatically track your steps or manually update your steps day to day on your iDonate page.

What is the Step Challenge?

The step challenge encourages you to walk and count your steps for the month of April and fundraise for North West Simon Community as an individual or with a team, family, friends or a colleague.

Track your steps

You can use a smart watch for example, a Fitbit or a free app like Pacer you can download to your phone.

Alternatively, if you wish to organise a fundraiser through Facebook and share with all your facebook contacts that’s also fine. You can also make a donation on the charity's website www.northwestsimon.ie and in the comment box put 'Step Challenge'.

In 2020 North West Simon Community supported 182 households in Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal that consisted of 224 adults and 225 children. Please help them to help those less fortunate by raising much needed funds for your local Simon Community.

It is really important that whilst taking on this challenge, you stick to the current government guidelines.