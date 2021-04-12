Good news: Carrick-on-Shannon hotel announces re-opening date

Today, April 12 sees the easing of the strict Level 5 restrictions, but more good news is afoot.

The Bush Hotel on Main St, Carrick-on-Shannon has announced it is re-opening the doors next Monday, April 19.

The historic hotel owned by Joe and Rosie Dolan will re-open for take away food and for accommodation (for essential works only).

The Leitrim Observer is looking forward to informing all of our readers about businesses re-opening around the county over the coming weeks. #Staylocal

