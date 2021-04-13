Covid update: One new case reported in Leitrim today

Leitrim has recorded just one new Covid-19 case according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on April 12.

The county has recorded 15 cases in the last 14 days.

This equates to a 46.8 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 9 new cases with 118 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 39 new cases, 282 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 5 new cases, and 60 cases.

In Sligo there are no new cases and 14 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there are also no new cases recorded today and a total of 50 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7-day incidence 58.7 while the 5-day moving average is 396.