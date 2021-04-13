Three-year-old girl dies in car accident

Tragic news has broken this evening after a three-year-old girl was fatally injured in a car accident.

Gardaí in Carrick-on-Suir are currently at the scene of the fatal road traffic collision that occurred in the Castle Heights housing estate, Carrick-on-Suir, Co. Tipperary this afternoon Tuesday ,13th April at approximately 4p.m.

A female child (3 years old) was fatally injured during the collision. Her body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in South Tipperary General Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course. The male bus driver was treated by emergency services at scene.

The Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are en route to the scene. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses or for anyone with information in relation to this incident to come forward. They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were in the housing estate at the time of the collision, to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.