Further increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in Leitrim

Leitrim has recorded less than 5 new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on April 13.

The county has recorded 19 cases in the last 14 days, which is an increase of 4 on yesterday's fortnightly figures, which stood at 15.

This equates to a 59.3 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population.

In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today, incidence rate and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - 8 new cases with 111 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 34 new cases and 285 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - 5 new cases and 59 cases respectively.

In Sligo there are no new cases and 14 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were 9 new cases recorded today and a total of 57 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7 day incidence is 7-day incidence 58.8 while the 5-day moving average is 388.

Locally the five day moving average is as follows:

Leitrim - 2;

Cavan - 6;

Donegal - 24;

Roscommon - 5;

Sligo - 0;

Longford - 5.