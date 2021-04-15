BMW and cash seized during CAB raid in the Midlands
The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) conducted a search operation in Co Westmeath this morning, Thursday, April 15, with assistance from the Eastern Region Armed Response Unit.
A total of three searches were conducted at one residential and two professional addresses.
The search operation resulted in the seizure of a 211 registration BMW valued at approximately €50,000 along with €12,000 in cash.
A bank account containing €9,400 was also restrained.
"This morning’s search operation was a significant development in an ongoing Criminal Assets Bureau investigation targeting an Organised Crime Group, based in the midlands, involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs," gardaí said afterwards.
