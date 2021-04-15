BREAKING NEWS: 12 year old and woman injured in accident in Mohill

A 12 year old boy has been taken to Temple Street Hospital in Dublin following a road traffic collision between a vehicle and bicycle on Station Road, Mohill, Co Leitrim at 3:29pm this afternoon.

One woman has also been conveyed to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of her injuries, which are non-life threatening in nature.

Gardai attended the scene and road diversions were put in place for a time. The road is now reopened for use.