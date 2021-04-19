Gardai disperse gathering in Drumshanbo at the weekend

Leitrim Gardaí attended the scene of an event that took place on Sunday April 18, at Drumshanbo at 3.30pm

The gathering was in violation of the Health Act (Section 31A-Temporary Restrictions) (Covid-19) (No.10) Regulations 2021, as amended, which are currently in force.

Gardaí say they "engaged with those present and a file will be prepared for the DPP."

In supporting the COVID-19 public health guidelines and regulations, An Garda Síochána has and will continue to adopt, a graduated policing response based on its tradition of policing by consent. This has seen Gardaí engage, explain, encourage and, as a last resort, enforce.

Where Gardaí identify potential breaches of the public health regulations a file is prepared for the DPP in each case or a Fixed Payment Notice is issued where appropriate.

The COVID-19 Pandemic remains a public health crisis and An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to all citizens to demonstrate personal and social responsibility to comply with Public Health Guidelines and Regulations in order to continue to save lives’.

Also read: Irish Sport stars promote Leitrim 250km challenge in aid of CRY Ireland