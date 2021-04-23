New walk-in Covid test centre in Drumshanbo

The HSE is continuing with its programme of COVID-19 walk-in test centres which enable people in those communities local to the centre get a free-COVID-19 test without having to make an appointment in advance.

A new walk–in centre opened in The Mayflower Community Centre in Drumshanbo (Eircode: N41 Y8P6) today, Friday, April 23.

It will be open today from 1.30pm to 7pm, Saturday, April 24 and Sunday, April 25, from 10am-6pm.

You should use this free, walk-in COVID-19 testing service if you:

are aged 16 years and over

do not have symptoms of COVID-19 but would like to be tested

have not tested positive for COVID-19 in the last six months

Remember, it’s 1 test per person

You must bring a photo ID with you and provide us with a mobile phone number so we can contact you with your test results.



These test centres are an important part of the HSE’s efforts to facilitate enhanced COVID-19 testing for local communities and means that those without symptoms of COVID-19 have convenient access to COVID-19 testing.

They also allow further identification and understanding of any variants of concern within communities.

The HSE continues to monitor the need for asymptomatic walk-in testing centres and HSE Public Health teams across the country continue to advise on the most appropriate locations at any given time.



Over the coming days a number of new centres will open and some of the existing walk-in centres will extend the timeframe that they are open.

The HSE has also added walk-in, no appointment necessary COVID-19 testing in a number of its static testing centres.

This service will operate alongside the testing service for those who are symptomatic or close contacts of a confirmed case of COVID-19 and who are referred for a COVID-19 test by their GP.







