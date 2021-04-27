420 people tested at Drumshanbo Covid Test Centre

The HSE have informed the Leitrim Observer that 420 people were tested at the pop up Covid Test Centre in Drumshanbo at the weekend.

The walk in test centre opened in The Mayflower Community Centre, rumshanbo on Friday, April 23 and remianed open on Saturday and Sunday.

The HSE said the positivity rate was less than 1%.

The test centre enabled people in the Drumshanbo area to get a free-COVID-19 test without having to make an appointment in advance and without any symptoms necessary. It was set up following a small outbreak in the community.

Also read: Confirmed: Drumshanbo illegal gathering was a prayer meeting