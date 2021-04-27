Carrick-on-Shannon Primary & Mental Health Care Centre to open next month

The HSE plans to open its new Primary and Mental Health Care Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon, in early May.

The new Centre is over 30,000 sq. feet in total, with 27,000 sq. feet of this dedicated to a wide range of HSE services. These will include Public Health Nursing, Physiotherapy (Adult and Children), Orthoptic service, Ophthalmics, Antenatal/Gynaecology clinics, Cardiac Diagnostics, Nowdoc (GP Out of Hours Service), Dietetics, Occupational Therapy, Dental services, Speech and Language Therapy , Podiatry, Psychology, Community Medicine, Paediatric Consultant clinics, Mental Health services and two GP Practices.

The remainder will be used by the Medical Centre practice and a private Pharmacy.

In addition, the Primary Care Centre will be used as one of the nationally identified vaccination sites for the delivery of COVID vaccines over the next few months.

The development will also include 100 car parking spaces exclusive for people attending the centre.

Emma Ball, General Manager, Primary Care, Sligo, Leitrim and West Cavan, stated, “This new Centre is very much welcomed by staff and the Community and will be of enormous benefit to this area. It will ensure that a wide range of integrated care services will be provided to the local community of Carrick-on-Shannon and the surrounding area."

