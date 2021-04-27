Covid update: 10 deaths and 425 new cases nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 10 additional deaths related to COVID-19.

Of the deaths reported today 4 occurred in April, 5 occurred March and 1 in February.

The median age of those who died was 84 years and the age range was 77 - 97 years.

As of midnight, Monday 26th April, the HPSC has been notified of 426 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Of the cases notified today:

203 are men / 221 are women

74% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 29 years old

156 in Dublin, 39 in Donegal, 28 in Kildare, 28 in Meath, 25 in Limerick and the remaining 150 cases are spread across 18 other counties.



As of 8am today, 153 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 47 are in ICU. 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 25 2021, 1,398,061 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

-998,134 people have received their first dose

-399,927 people have received their second dose





