Leitrim public encouraged to ‘do it up’ while doing good for Simon

RIAI Simon Open Door is back and ready to make a virtual impact on your real-world living space. Ireland's top architects are ready to offer professional advice on your home improvements and it is all in aid of the Simon Communities.

The Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland (RIAI) and the Simon Communities are calling on members of the public to sign up to the annual campaign that is now in its 17th year. The campaign will run from Tuesday, May 4 to Friday, May 14.



In return for a €95 donation, homeowners can receive an hour-long consultation with an RIAI-registered architect to discuss building, rebuilding or renovating their homes. All consultations take place online and funds raised go directly to the Simon Communities to support their work in tackling homelessness.



Registration for the event is now open and people are encouraged to book a slot with a RIAI-registered architect in their local area by visiting www.simonopendoor.ie



One of Ireland’s best-known architects, Dermot Bannon MRIAI, helped launch this year’s virtual campaign.

Commenting on this year’s campaign, Ciaran O’Connor, RIAI President said: “RIAI Simon Open Door is the perfect opportunity for homeowners to get expert advice from a registered architect on how to achieve a more flexible home for the times we live in. Over the last twelve months, we have spent more time than ever in our homes. Registered architects are standing by in every county to donate their time and support the Simon Communities. RIAI members are proud to partner with the charity across Ireland to support its vital services at this time.”



Jennifer Kitson, National Partnerships Manager for Simon Communities said: “The understanding that ‘home’ is the foundation of our lives is more pronounced than ever as we continue to face the challenges of Covid-19 in 2021.

“Homelessness, already a deeply traumatic and isolating experience, has only been heightened by the pandemic. Shockingly, in the midst of this health crisis the number of single homeless adults increased 7%.



“The generous support of the public and architects through the RIAI Simon Open Door campaign will help Simon Communities to continue to respond to homelessness during this Covid crisis, ensuring the safety of our clients and that we can continue the work to support people into a home of their own.”



Mary Mc Keon, Development Officer with North West Simon Community added: “This is a fantastic opportunity to promote architecture and your practice within your local community whilst helping a very worthwhile cause. Once again, we are asking RIAI architects and practices around Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal to sign up and register to take part, giving the public an hour's virtual consultation in return for a €95 donation to the Simon Community” “All participating architects give their time for free and every cent raised will go directly to the Simon Communities, helping to provide services and support for people experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness in your area”.



The support received from the RIAI Simon Open Door campaign in 2020 enabled the Simon Communities to provide essential resources to respond to Covid-19, most critically by helping to fund supplies of PPE and to address the increased demand for Simon services.

RIAI-registered architects can pledge to donate an hour of their time by signing up at www.simonopendoor.ie/

architects

Please feel free to spread the word about the RIAI Simon Open Door campaign by using the hashtag #RIAIsimon