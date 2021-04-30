Irish Rail announce May Bank Holiday timetable changes and key future dates

Iarnród Éireann (Irish Rail) have announced key future dates for customers to be aware of following recently issued Government guidelines.

First of all, the company urges customers to be aware of changes to their regular service timetable due to the Bank Holiday Weekend.

All services to/from Heuston require bus transfers this Saturday and Sunday due to major track works.

Looking forward, Iarnród Éireann will be operating a full timetable again from Tuesday, May 4.

On Monday, May 10, train capacity for passengers will increase from 25% to 50%.

This increase in capacity coincides with the return of inter-county travel for non-essential workers.