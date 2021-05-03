Latest Covid case numbers show another large increase with median age of 25 years old
There were no deaths related to COVID-19 notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.
There has been a total of 4,906 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight, Sunday 2nd May, the HPSC has been notified of 453 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 250,290 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified today:
203 are men / 250 are women
78% are under 45 years of age
The median age is 25 years old
As of 8am today, 129 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 40 are in ICU. 5 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.
As of 1st May 2021, 1,591,888 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
1,146,562 people have received their first dose;
445,326 people have received their second dose.
