Contract for West Cavan Garda Station to be placed

A contract for refurbishment and upgrading works to facilitate the reopening of Bawnboy Garda Station in West Cavan will be placed shortly.



Cavan/Monaghan Fianna Fáil TD Brendan Smith provided the update in the past week having been briefed on the matter by the Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath.

Deputy Smith has queried him on the project's progress in the Dái



Minister McGrath said that the programme for the works should take about 12 weeks to complete.

The Bawnboy Fianna Fáil TD said “For some-time I had called on the Minster for Justice & Equality to have this station reopened and I asked the Minister with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW) to ensure that there are no undue delays in having this station reopened."

Also read: Leitrim company receives international recognition