New Skillnet Business Network to be launched in Manorhamilton

Industry 4.0 Skillnet is a new Skillnet Business Network that is being launched by Skillnet Ireland and the Network’s Promoting company Future Cast based at the W8 Complex in Manorhamilton tomorrow, Thursday May 6.

The network will offer upskilling, education and training to future-proof and grow Irish manufacturing. The network will specifically offer training focused on the quarry, construction and manufacturing industries.

With technology rapidly transforming these sectors, developing skills in digitalisation, automation and robotic processes is vital to ensure Irish businesses can compete and grow. Industry 4.0 will address this demand for digital skills, offering upskilling in Robotics, Automation, Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality, with programmes beginning on May 27.

Heather Humphreys T.D., Minister for Rural & Community Development will launch the networkr with Paul Healy, Chief Executive, Skillnet Ireland.

Speakers at the event which is being held on zoom will include Aiden McKenna, Regional Director, Enterprise Ireland; Joe Lowe, Head of LEO, Leitrim County Council; and Chris O'Malley, Vice President, Sligo IT.



JJ O Hara CEO Future Cast, Innovation and R&D Centre for the Quarry, Construction and Manufacturing industries will also speak and there will be a panel discussion on “The Future Vision of Industry 4.0” featuring experts from leading organisations including VR Ireland, Irish Manufacturing Research, Skellig AI, Kuka Robotic and Utility AR

The full agenda for the launch is attached and you can register to http://bit.ly/industry4launch

