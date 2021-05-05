The Leitrim Observer is supporting local businesses

To mark the re-opening of businesses the Leitrim Observer is launching a Back in Business campaign to help the county as it prepares to re-open socially and commercially and prepare for what we hope will be an exciting new future.

The last few months of lockdown has been an arduous journey for everyone on many levels.

Our Back in Business campaign is designed to help support our local businesses and communities, to secure and create local jobs, and to keep our towns and villages vibrant and alive.

The campaign will feature in our printed editions as well as online at www.leitrimobserver.ie and across our social media platforms of facebook, twitter, instagram and LinkedIn.

In our online offering, for example, readers should keep a lookout for our Two for Today initiative featuring details of two local businesses a day.

We will also carry interviews with local business people as they prepare to reopen, and their experiences and hopes as commercial and social life gradually gets back to normal.

Chronicling and promoting this return is the bread and butter of a local newspaper. Throughout it all, the Leitrim Observer has been here through thick and thin. In this present crisis that has proved to be no different.

As the next chapter in our battle and progress with this pandemic gets underway, the Observer will continue to deliver all that's happening in sports, news and entertainment, in print and online.

In sport, for example, we will carry a championship preview special, focussing on football. This will contain comprehensive analysis of what we might expect as the sporting calendar gets actively up and going.

As well as this special preview, the Observer will also feature more supplements in May on Health and Finance, as well as a Holiday at Home special, all topical subjects in the months ahead.

As the summer unfolds, we can now hopefully look forward to the days ahead of going to matches, concerts, social events, exhibitions, field days, and community shows. The Leitrim Observer will be there to report on and promote these as it has done for the past 130 years.