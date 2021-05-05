Carrigallen wastewater treatment plant selected for upgrade

Irish Water is working in partnership with Leitrim County Council to support growth and development throughout the county, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.

Carrigallen wastewater treatment plant has been selected for upgrade as part of the Small Towns and Villages Growth Programme.

This investment in the local wastewater infrastructure will provide additional capacity for the development of new homes, while ensuring that wastewater continues to be treated to an appropriate standard.

Elaine Heneghan, Irish Water’s Regional Forward Planning Specialist, said: “We are pleased to confirm that this important project to improve wastewater treatment capacity in Carrigallen has been given the green light. This will bring big benefits to the area by ensuring the infrastructure is in place to meet the needs of Carrigallen as it continues to grow.

“The purpose of the Small Towns and Villages Growth Programme is to support growth in smaller towns and villages. Carrigallen was selected following detailed consultation with the Local Authority to identify and prioritise areas for investment.”

The project will now continue through the next stages including design, detailed planning, procurement and approvals. Further updates on the budget and timelines for delivery will be provided in due course.

Details of other towns and villages to be included in the programme, if any, will be announced in the coming months.