Sligo Airport funding must be secured - Harkin

Independent Deputy Marian Harkin has again called on the Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, to ensure that an urgent payment is made to Sligo Airport Company for monies already spent on necessary safety works all of which were required by the Irish Aviation Authority.

Speaking in the Dáil, on May 5 Deputy Harkin emphasised the urgent need for the €280,000 already spent on upgrading runways and safety areas to be recompensed to Sligo Airport Company.

Speaking in Dáil Éireann, she stated that "since 2011 Sligo Airport has not received one euro of public money yet the busiest coastguard service in the country operates out of Sligo Airport."

Taoiseach Micheál Martin responded by saying he had already spoken to Minister Eamon Ryan in respect of the matter and that he is cognisant of the importance of the Irish Coast Guard service located at Sligo Airport, and of the need to carry out essential works and pledged to continue to liaise on the matter.

Speaking after the debate in the Convention Centre, Deputy Harkin emphasised the fact that, because Sligo Airport is not part of the Regional Airports programme, it cannot access state funding via the normal channels and that a special mechanism was agreed at a meeting of stakeholders on how to direct funding to the airport when the works were completed. She also praised the board and staff of Sligo Airport for their huge dedication and commitment in ensuring top class airport infrastructure which facilitates the operation of the Irish Coast Guard service from Sligo.

"Sligo Airport has kept their end of the bargain, its now time for the Department to keep theirs," Deputy Harkin concluded.

