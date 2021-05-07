€112,593 funding for Leitrim for the Disabled Persons Grant Scheme & Improvement Works

The Minister of State for Planning and Local Government Peter Burke and the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien have today (7 May) approved funding of more than €23m million for the Disabled Persons Grant scheme (DPG) and Improvement Works In Lieu of social housing scheme (IWILs).

Leitrim Co Council will receive an allocation of €101,333 with €11,259 contribution from their own resources leaving a combined fund of €112,593 available in the county for the scheme covering 21 housing units.

Importantly, every local authority will receive the funds they have requested to carry out works this year in 2021. Under both schemes, exchequer funding meets 90% of the cost of the works, with the Local Authority providing the remaining 10%.

Local TD and Minister of State Frank Feighan has warmly welcomed the announcement. Minister Feighan stated, that “the DPG scheme provides funding for extensions and adaptations to existing social housing stock for older people and people with a disability such as grab rails, disabled access ramps, wet rooms, downstairs bedrooms etc. The scheme also provides extensions in cases of overcrowding.

“The Improvement Works in Lieu of social housing scheme (IWILs) allows local authorities to improve or extend privately owned accommodation, where the applicant has been approved for social housing. It allows those who are otherwise eligible for social housing to remain in private housing and for enhancements to that housing”

“I would like to acknowledge my colleague Minister Peter Burke who has responsibility for housing for older persons and those with a disability who has confirmed that he has sanctioned additional funding for the programme this year in his first year allocating these grants, he was able to increase the budget and sanction additional funding to all Local Authorities. Each Local Authority will now receive the full amount they requested in their programme of works”

“The grants play a vitally important role in helping people in Leitrim with a disability to continue to live independently and facilitating those who may be living in overcrowded accommodation to get an extension to their property” concluded Minister Feighan.