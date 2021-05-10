JUST EAT reveal most ordered takeaway in Leitrim in the last year and over the last decade!
Fish & Chips was Leitrim’s most popular takeaway choice in 2020, with Fish & Chip orders making up for 46% of total orders made.
In Leitrim, takeaway orders have risen by 505.8% in the last decade (2010-2020)
In the last year, takeaway orders in Leitrim rose by 77.37% (2019-2020)
Leitrim’s Top Takeaway Choices (2020)
1. Fish & Chips
2. Indian
3. Pizza
4. Kebabs
Top Ordered Takeaways (by year)
Although Fish & Chips top the list of ‘most ordered in 2020, Indian has almost singlehandedly occupied the top spot as Leitrim’s most popular cuisine choice for the majority of the last decade (2010-2019)
Year Most Ordered Takeaway
2020 Fish & Chips
2019 Indian
2018 Indian
2017 Indian
2016 Indian
2015 Indian
2014 Indian
2013 Indian
2012 Indian
2011 Indian
2010 Indian
