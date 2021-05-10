JUST EAT reveal most ordered takeaway in Leitrim in the last year and over the last decade!

Leitrim Observer reporter

Fish & Chips was Leitrim’s most popular takeaway choice in 2020, with Fish & Chip orders making up for 46% of total orders made.

In Leitrim, takeaway orders have risen by 505.8% in the last decade (2010-2020)

In the last year, takeaway orders in Leitrim rose by 77.37% (2019-2020)

Leitrim’s Top Takeaway Choices (2020)
1. Fish & Chips
2. Indian
3. Pizza
4. Kebabs

Top Ordered Takeaways (by year)

Although Fish & Chips top the list of ‘most ordered in 2020, Indian has almost singlehandedly occupied the top spot as Leitrim’s most popular cuisine choice for the majority of the last decade (2010-2019)

Year   Most Ordered Takeaway
2020  Fish & Chips
2019  Indian
2018  Indian
2017  Indian
2016  Indian
2015  Indian
2014  Indian
2013  Indian
2012  Indian
2011  Indian
2010  Indian

Credit: Just Eat’s Takeaway Interactive tool