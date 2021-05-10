JUST EAT reveal most ordered takeaway in Leitrim in the last year and over the last decade!

Fish & Chips was Leitrim’s most popular takeaway choice in 2020, with Fish & Chip orders making up for 46% of total orders made.

In Leitrim, takeaway orders have risen by 505.8% in the last decade (2010-2020)

In the last year, takeaway orders in Leitrim rose by 77.37% (2019-2020)

Leitrim’s Top Takeaway Choices (2020)

1. Fish & Chips

2. Indian

3. Pizza

4. Kebabs

Top Ordered Takeaways (by year)

Although Fish & Chips top the list of ‘most ordered in 2020, Indian has almost singlehandedly occupied the top spot as Leitrim’s most popular cuisine choice for the majority of the last decade (2010-2019)

Year Most Ordered Takeaway

2020 Fish & Chips

2019 Indian

2018 Indian

2017 Indian

2016 Indian

2015 Indian

2014 Indian

2013 Indian

2012 Indian

2011 Indian

2010 Indian

Credit: Just Eat’s Takeaway Interactive tool