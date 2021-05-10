WEATHER WARNING: Met Eireann issues Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for 13 counties
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Thunderstorm Warning for parts of Ireland for this afternoon and this evening.
The Status Yellow Rainfall Warning was issued by the national forecaster at 1.47pm this afternoon for 13 counties including Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and Tipperary.
"Thundery showers this afternoon and evening with hail and heavy downpours bringing the risk of spot flooding," the national forecasters say.
The warning is valid from 1pm to 8pm this evening.
⚠️Status Yellow - Thunderstorm warning ⚠️— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) May 10, 2021
For Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan & Tipperary
Thundery showers with hail & heavy downpours will bring the risk of spot flooding
Valid:Now until 20:00 10/05/2021
(1/2) pic.twitter.com/FVMiX6aRkl
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on