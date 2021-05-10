Covid update: Leitrim, Cavan, Sligo and Longford have good news

Leitrim has recorded no new Covid-19 cases according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) and the Health Executive (HSE) which are valid as of midnight on May 9.

The county has recorded 21 cases in the last 14 days.

This equates to a 65.5 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population.



In neighbouring counties the figures are as follows as per new cases today and the number of cases in the last 14 days:

Cavan - no new cases with 105 cases in the last fortnight.

Donegal - 39 new cases with 415 cases recorded in the past 14 days.

Roscommon - has 5 new cases and 106 cases from April 26 to May 9.

In Sligo there are no new cases again today and 12 cases in total for the last 14 days.

In Longford there were no new cases recorded today and a total of 38 cases in the last fortnight.

Nationally the 7 day incidence is 61.30 and the 5-day moving average is 425.40

