Leitrim people urged not to buy supermarket Covid tests

The Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan says people should not use shop-bought Covid testing kits.

Last week, NPHET warned people about antigen tests being sold by supermarket chain Lidl. Lidl started selling packets of the tests in its stores last week for €24.99 for five tests.

May stores were sold out of the tests last weekend.

NPHET says the tests are less reliable than those used by medical staff. Dr Tony Holohan is urging the public to avoid using tests sold in shops altogether.

