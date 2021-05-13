Call to extend Leitrim's towns and villages to allow for houses

With no immediate solution to the one-off housing issue in Leitrim there are calls for the Council to help extend and develop towns and villages around the county to allow for more housing.

Fianna Fáil Cllr Caillian Ellis has proposed that the Council “would look at the possibility of buying sites outside our towns and villages and put in the essential services and then sell sites to people from that area who are not able to get planning permission elsewhere due to the stringent EPA guidelines, and thereby enable people to build a house of their choice.”



He noted a TV programme which showed a village in Tipperary where serviced sites were made available.

Noting the recent letter from Ballinaglera GAA about the lack of housing threatening rural GAA clubs, Cllr Ellis said he believes there are private sites close to villages which could be serviced by the Council.

Chairperson of Leitrim County Council Mary Bohan supported the motion.



Head Planner of Leitrim County Council, Bernard Greene, said the Council executive supported the proposal.

He said the local authority is aware of Kilsheelan where sites were made available within the development - three minutes walk from services.

He said the development in Tipperary was “not a ribbon development” but was on a road within the village.



He noted Cllr Sean McDermott had engaged with the Council on this in relation to Glenfarne.

He said the Council are keen to look at this in relation to the new County Development Plan.



The Council did however make it clear, “No such proposals will be considered in the open countryside as the same considerations which apply to an individual would equally apply to the Local Authority in relation to the servicing of such houses.”

It was also noted that the Council would need a funding source and would need to identify a department within the Council to take responsibility for implementing such a programme.

