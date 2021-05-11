Break in at Leitrim Animal Welfare

Leitrim Animal Welfare was broken into last night, Monday May 10.

Leitrim Animal Welfare based in Drumkeerin told fans online they discovered the break-in this morning. "Luckily it was not to the kennels and no dogs have been taken, but to our office building."

They are asking locals to report anything suspicious last night to Drumshanbo Garda Station.

The facebook post said "Luckily we do not keep anything valuable on site, and they only got away with a few coins but that is besides the point. If any good may come from this, it may be for us to finally raise enough money to get proper CCTV / Alarm system installed on site to prevent anything like this happening again."

If you want to donate visit here.

