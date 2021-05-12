Leitrim HSE COVID-19 vaccination centre opens in new Primary Care Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim’s HSE COVID-19 vaccination centre opened today, May 12, in the new Primary Care Centre in Carrick-on-Shannon.

The first vaccination clinic is operating this morning with staff from Saolta University Health Care Group and Community Healthcare Organisation Area 1, as part of a phased opening of the new centre.

Siobhán McEniff, Saolta Operational Lead for Leitrim HSE Vaccination Centre, said, “It is wonderful to see the new vaccination centre opening in Carrick-on-Shannon and to be able to deliver the vaccination programme to the wider community in County Leitrim.

"We expect that from next week the centre will operate for two to three days per week, depending on the number of people who have self-registered for a vaccine online and depending on vaccine supply.

"It is important to note that this centre can be scaled up to serve additional capacity should it be required.

"We look forward to welcoming increasing numbers of the Leitrim population to this newly built Primary Care facility to receive their vaccine over the coming weeks."