Two for today: The Reading Room reopens for click and collect

The Reading Room is an independent Bookshop established in 2006 by Orlaith Kelly.

It is located at Bridge Street in Carrick-on-Shannon and offers a wide selection of books.It hosts book clubs, book related events and readings.They are always happy to recommend books based on customer preference and they sell book tokens both national and their own.

The fantastic book shop is open fro click and collect and will re-open fully on May 17.

Call: 071 9671580 / 087 9482605 or email: books@thereadingroom.ie