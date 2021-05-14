Arrest in connection with money laundering in Longford

Gardaí in Longford, and CAB have arrested a man today, Friday May 14, 2021 on suspicion of deception and money laundering involving more than €100,000.

The man, who is in his mid 40s was arrested in Corboy, Co Longford this morning shortly after 7.30am.

He is currently detained at Longford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The investigation was led by Longford Gardaí with assistance from CAB.

No further information is available at this time.

Also read: Call to extend Leitrim's towns and villages to allow for houses