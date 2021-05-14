A hat-trick of national awards for Lough Allen College - well done to all involved

Leitirm Enterprise Office are proud and delighted to announce that Leitrim scored a hat trick at the Student Enterprise National Final earlier this afternoon - and all three winners came from Lough Allen College, Drumkeerin.

Amy Bohan came second in the Senior Category; Covid Monster Comic received the award for Best Adaptability to Covid; and Shane Lowe was awarded second place in the My Entrepreneurial Journey Junior Category.

Well done to all the students, teachers and staff at all at Lough Allen College. A mighty achievement!